UrduPoint.com

PHA To Auction Scrap Of Jinnah Park Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 07:30 PM

PHA to auction scrap of Jinnah Park soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to auction scrap of Jinnah Park and to construct landscaping in the park.

This was disclosed by Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza during a visit of Jinnah Park on Sunday.

He said that park would be cleaned by removing debris and other material from the park in the first phase.

He said that maximum tree plantation would be made in the park while miyawaki jungle has already been completed in the park.

The DG PHA said that park would be rehabilitated by using latest techniques. He said that special instructions have been given to officers concerned for best cleanliness arrangements in the park adding that jogging track of the park would be rehabilitated soon.

Director admin and Finance Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi, Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Visit Sunday From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

18 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

19 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

19 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.