PHA to auction scrap of Jinnah Park soon

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to auction scrap of Jinnah Park and to construct landscaping in the park.

This was disclosed by Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza during a visit of Jinnah Park on Sunday.

He said that park would be cleaned by removing debris and other material from the park in the first phase.

He said that maximum tree plantation would be made in the park while miyawaki jungle has already been completed in the park.

The DG PHA said that park would be rehabilitated by using latest techniques. He said that special instructions have been given to officers concerned for best cleanliness arrangements in the park adding that jogging track of the park would be rehabilitated soon.

Director admin and Finance Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi, Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.