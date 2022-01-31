PHA to auction scrap, woods of parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have decided to auction scrap and woods of parks in order to increase self income of the department and to resolve complaints of theft of these items.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that different complaints have been received about theft of woods and scrap items from the parks of the city. He said that it has been decided to auction scrap and woods in order to resolve complaints and added that it would also help increase self income of the department.

He said that advertisement has already been issued for auction of woods while the advertisement for auction of scrap would also be made soon.

He said that the earning of the auction would be spent on development of parks in order to ensure more facilities at parks for recreational activities. He said that special auction committee has been made for this purpose.

DG PHA added that scrap including swings, vehicles, batteries, tyre and other items would be auctioned.