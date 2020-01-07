PHA to auction shops, canteens, nurseries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to auction its shops, canteens and nurseries in the district.

The PHA will also instal 200 big flower pots at various location in connection with the city beautification plan, said PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua during inspection of work at Kalma Chowk.

He said that engineering work at Faisal Mukhtar Park was under way at a rapid pace under public-private partnership.

He said that the PHA was also restoring green-belts in the city. He said the PHA income would increase with the auction of shops, canteens and nurseries.