PHA To Auction Shops, Canteens, Nurseries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:48 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to auction its shops, canteens and nurseries in the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to auction its shops, canteens and nurseries in the district.

The PHA will also instal 200 big flower pots at various location in connection with the city beautification plan, said PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua during inspection of work at Kalma Chowk.

He said that engineering work at Faisal Mukhtar Park was under way at a rapid pace under public-private partnership.

He said that the PHA was also restoring green-belts in the city. He said the PHA income would increase with the auction of shops, canteens and nurseries.

