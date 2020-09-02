UrduPoint.com
PHA To Be Observe Defence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will celebrate Defence Day to pay homage to the martyrs of the 1965 war on September 6.

An event would be organized to mark the day at the Liberty Roundabout, this was said by a PHA spokesperson while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said the PHA would mark the day with national zeal and zest, adding that the families of martyrs would also be invited to share their stories and views.

She said that the programme would start in the evening at Liberty Roundabout where candles would be lit in the memory of martyrs of the 1965 war.

The spokesperson said that besides maintaining all public parks and green belts of theprovincial capital, the PHA also celebrated national events with full zeal and zest.

