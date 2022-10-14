PHA to build new park in Shah Rukn-e-Alam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to construct a new park in Shah Rukn-e-Alam Z Block.

The location has been decided in this regard and construction of the park will be started soon.

DG PHA Syed Shafqat Raza expressed these views during visit to parks here on Friday.

On this occasion, Director Engineering Adnan Butt and Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi were also present.

DG PHA further said that the park will be helpful in promotion of healthy activities.

He said that maximum parks were being built in the city and all facilities including swings, clean water, tracks, benches and others being extended in new parks.

PHA is maintaining more than 80 parks in the city, Syed Shafqat Raza said and added that repair of dust bins, benches and tracks in existing parks were also being ensured. He said that the ongoing uplift work in parks have also been completed soon.

He further said that chowks were being beautified under public-private partnership. Steps are also being taken to promote tree-plantation.