PHA to build over six new parks this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would construct more than six new parks in current year.

Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza expressed these views while visiting the site of new park at Bosan Road here on Thursday along with Assistant Commissioner Sadar.

DG Syed Shafqat Raza said that PHA has decided to construct new parks and a park was also constructed at Bosan Road in this regard. He said that the new park in Basti Nao will provide recreational opportunities to citizens and added that new parks have also been established in Shah Rukn-e-Alam area.

Likewise, construction of Dogar Park, Rehmat Colony, Dhobi Ghat and Chowk Kamharanwala parks has been completed by last year.

Syed Shafqat Raza said that parks were being set up on modern lines and assured provision of all public entertainment facilities into the parks.

Development work has also been completed at Shah Shams park, he concluded.