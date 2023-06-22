PHA to carry out massive plantation in Jinnah Town

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) will ensure massive plantation in Jinnah Town under Miyawaki technique.

According to PHA DG Zaheer Hussain, Kabotranwala Chowk was designated for massive tree plantation where more than 2250 saplings and plants would be planted over 3 kanals of land.

He said that trees were imperative to save the environment from pollution and harshclimatic changes, therefore the PHA had adopted Miyawaki technique for tree plantationso that desired results of planted trees could be achieved within minimum time period.