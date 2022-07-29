PHA to celebrate 75th Independence Day with full zest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to celebrate 75th Independence Day with full enthusiasm. Preparations have been started in this regard.

PHA DG Syed Shafqat Raza said this while presiding over the meeting to review Independence Day plantation campaign here on Friday.

Syed Shafqat said that the saplings would be distributed among the people for plantation in connection with Independence Day Tree Plantation campaign. Schoolchildren would also be engaged in plantation campaign, he said.

He said the Independence Day would be celebrated with great enthusiasm and members of civil society and students would be invited to participate in tree plantation campaign.

Director Admin and Finance Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi, Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi, Deputy Director Admin Javed Arif and Deputy Director Marketing Hafiz Osama were also present on the occasion.