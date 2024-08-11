PHA To Celebrate Independence Day With Fireworks, Illuminations
Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will set the sky alight with fireworks and illuminations
at Minar-i-Pakistan at midnight on August 14, to mark the Independence Day celebrations.
PHA Lahore Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo told the media on Sunday that the
PHA would organize several events for the day, including a flag-hoisting ceremony at Racecourse
Park, an art competition celebrating Arshad Nadeem’s historic Olympic gold medal, and
the distribution of plants at various locations across the city.
Minar-i-Pakistan will be illuminated in green and white colors of the national flag. In addition,
over one hundred sky signs and billboards across Lahore would display the national flag,
an activity that would continue until August 20.
The DG said that no invitations or passes would be required for entry to these venues.
Reflecting on the significance of the day, he said: “August 14 is a day to reaffirm our
commitment to the country”.
He also highlighted the PHA’s efforts to increase Lahore’s
green cover, noting the authority was in the process of planting 25 million trees throughout
the provincial capital.
The DG said the PHA recognizes the significance of Independence Day not just as a celebration
of national freedom but also as a moment to renew dedication to the well-being of our environment
and future generations.
Meanwhile, the PHA has lowered the surface level of 45 parks and greenbelts across
Lahore to match the road level, aiming to improve rainwater drainage and raise the
underground water table.
The initiative, ordered by the chief minister, was part of a project to enhance rainwater
drainage, which otherwise accumulates on roads, causing inconvenience to the public
and damaging infrastructure, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah8 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz8 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club9 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti9 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days9 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity9 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad9 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat9 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day9 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started9 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi11 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1211 hours ago