PHA To Celebrate Independence Day With Fireworks, Illuminations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PHA to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, illuminations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will set the sky alight with fireworks and illuminations

at Minar-i-Pakistan at midnight on August 14, to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

PHA Lahore Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo told the media on Sunday that the

PHA would organize several events for the day, including a flag-hoisting ceremony at Racecourse

Park, an art competition celebrating Arshad Nadeem’s historic Olympic gold medal, and

the distribution of plants at various locations across the city.

Minar-i-Pakistan will be illuminated in green and white colors of the national flag. In addition,

over one hundred sky signs and billboards across Lahore would display the national flag,

an activity that would continue until August 20.

The DG said that no invitations or passes would be required for entry to these venues.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, he said: “August 14 is a day to reaffirm our

commitment to the country”.

He also highlighted the PHA’s efforts to increase Lahore’s

green cover, noting the authority was in the process of planting 25 million trees throughout

the provincial capital.

The DG said the PHA recognizes the significance of Independence Day not just as a celebration

of national freedom but also as a moment to renew dedication to the well-being of our environment

and future generations.

Meanwhile, the PHA has lowered the surface level of 45 parks and greenbelts across

Lahore to match the road level, aiming to improve rainwater drainage and raise the

underground water table.

The initiative, ordered by the chief minister, was part of a project to enhance rainwater

drainage, which otherwise accumulates on roads, causing inconvenience to the public

and damaging infrastructure, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Water Road Independence August Sunday Gold Olympics Media Million Arshad Nadeem

