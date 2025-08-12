PHA To Celebrate Independence Day With Floats, Fireworks, Special Lighting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has unveiled a vibrant programme of activities to mark Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq
Specially decorated float vehicles will travel along the city’s main roads, carrying messages of freedom and paying tribute to national heroes. The floats will depict historic moments from the independence struggle, honour the sacrifices of martyrs, and highlight the courage and determination of Pakistan’s national figures.
As a gesture of solidarity with the Pakistan Army, the floats will also display images from Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, aiming to promote unity and patriotism among the public.
PHA Director General Mansoor Ahmad said the Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos themes would convey messages of sacrifice, unity, and resolve, inspiring national cohesion.
Highlighting other arrangements, the DG said Minar-e-Pakistan has been illuminated in green and white lights, and a grand fireworks display will be held there at midnight between August 13 and 14 to enhance the festive spirit of Independence Day celebrations.
