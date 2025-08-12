Open Menu

PHA To Celebrate Independence Day With Floats, Fireworks, Special Lighting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM

PHA to celebrate Independence Day with floats, fireworks, special lighting

Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has unveiled a vibrant programme of activities to mark Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has unveiled a vibrant programme of activities to mark Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq.

Specially decorated float vehicles will travel along the city’s main roads, carrying messages of freedom and paying tribute to national heroes. The floats will depict historic moments from the independence struggle, honour the sacrifices of martyrs, and highlight the courage and determination of Pakistan’s national figures.

As a gesture of solidarity with the Pakistan Army, the floats will also display images from Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, aiming to promote unity and patriotism among the public.

PHA Director General Mansoor Ahmad said the Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos themes would convey messages of sacrifice, unity, and resolve, inspiring national cohesion.

Highlighting other arrangements, the DG said Minar-e-Pakistan has been illuminated in green and white lights, and a grand fireworks display will be held there at midnight between August 13 and 14 to enhance the festive spirit of Independence Day celebrations.

Recent Stories

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

13 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

14 minutes ago
 MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, open ..

MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..

14 minutes ago
 All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega ..

All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: ..

8 seconds ago
 ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebratio ..

ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations

10 seconds ago
 IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

11 seconds ago
Man commits suicide

Man commits suicide

13 seconds ago
 Government firmly committed to youth development:R ..

Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood

14 seconds ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in organisin ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..

29 minutes ago
 FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentar ..

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s firs ..

Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..

1 hour ago
 STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordab ..

STDC, SEPRA to play key role in providing affordable electricity to public, busi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan