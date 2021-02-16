UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA To Celebrate Spring Festival From Mar 1st

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:04 PM

PHA to celebrate Spring festival from Mar 1st

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would celebrate 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival in the first week of March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would celebrate 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival in the first week of March.

Chairing the meeting here at Jilani Park on Tuesday, PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that the spring festival would provide best recreational facilities to the citizen, adding that PHA would arrange more than ten programmes including dog show, cat show, painting exhibition,vintage car rally,sufi night, mushaira, 'chirrian da chamba',cycle race and others.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to security and corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the festival.

PHA DG directed all the directors to make best arrangements for the festival as provision of healthy and recreational environment to public was top priority of the authority.

Related Topics

Car Jawad Ahmad March All Best Top Race

Recent Stories

Preparations for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon pick up ..

10 minutes ago

Cit to have cold, dry weather

2 minutes ago

Japan to Conduct Follow-Up Survey Among 3Mln Vacci ..

2 minutes ago

First lady's close friend files nomination papers ..

27 minutes ago

Riyadh Threatens to Scrap Deals With Firms Without ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolia confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.