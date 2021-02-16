PHA to celebrate Spring festival from Mar 1st

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would celebrate 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival in the first week of March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would celebrate 'Jashan-e-Baharan' festival in the first week of March.

Chairing the meeting here at Jilani Park on Tuesday, PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that the spring festival would provide best recreational facilities to the citizen, adding that PHA would arrange more than ten programmes including dog show, cat show, painting exhibition,vintage car rally,sufi night, mushaira, 'chirrian da chamba',cycle race and others.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to security and corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the festival.

PHA DG directed all the directors to make best arrangements for the festival as provision of healthy and recreational environment to public was top priority of the authority.