PHA to collect tree record through site mapping

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) will collect record of trees in the city through site mapping.

PHA spokesman said on Saturday that PHA had planned to plant more trees in the city, therefore, it would recollect record of all trees through site mapping.

The information would also be transferred on GeographicInformation System which would help in controlling misappropriationand theft of trees, he added.