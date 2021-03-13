PHA to complete horticulture work at Dry Port road by June 30: DG PHA

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA) would complete gardening work at Dry Port road and its adjoining areas by June 2021.

On completion of work the area would be handed over to Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB), Director General PHA, Zaheer Anwar Japa told Station Commander Brigadier Ijaz Kayani during his visit at the road.

The Station Commander directed the PHA to plant around 15 to 20 saplings of various kinds including Chinar tree alongside the road to enhance the beauty of the city.

He further asked the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to remove the debris along the newly constructed wall of Railways.

Director Horticulture Sheikh Tariq Mahmood and Deputy Director Horticulture Shah Sohail and other PHA staff were also present on the occasion.