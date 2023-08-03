Open Menu

PHA To Complete Landscaping At Civil Secretariat South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would make beautiful landscaping at the civil secretariat with funds of Rs 54 million on 24 acre land of the secretariat will be completed in 90 days.

Additional Secretary South Punjab Muhammad Farooq Dogar said while presiding over a meeting to review progress on the project here on Thursday.

He said the project would become the centre of progress and development of South Punjab. All issues creating hurdles in the completion of the project must be resolved at the earliest.

He directed officers concerned to speed up efforts for getting approval of purchasing furniture for the civil secretariat. He said that as per directives of the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, the meetings were being held on a weekly basis to review progress on the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Secretary South Punjab Abdul Saboor Thakar asked officers concerned to plant big-size saplings at the secretariat and also for installation of benches at different lawns of the building.

Giving briefing to the meeting, the Project Director Faisal Zaman said that the secretariat was being constructed on 504 kanal land and funds of Rs 3.50 billion were being spent on it.

He said the secretariat would have a capacity of parking 400 vehicles while payment of Rs 18 million has already been paid for the electricity supply on which the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has started work.

He informed the participants that demand notices have been sought from NTC for phone and data network. He said that issue of importing machinery for lift and others has been resolved after the government lifted ban.

