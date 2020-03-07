PHA to complete plantation drive by March end

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Horticulture branch of PHA (Parks and Horticulture Authority) was tasked upon holding plantation of 100,000 shady trees in couple of month here across the district, official source informed Saturday.

Talking to APP, it was said jurisdiction of horticulture was divided into four zones with each zone be given about 12500 trees every month to accomplish the target until March 31, next month.

Some old trees would be replaced with newly ones, he added.

He said, DG PHA Muhammad Afzal Nasir had issued direction to horticulture branch which already started plantation in different nooks and corners of the city.

No tree would remain below six feet height, he said and adding that they would try to keep trees' size relatively bigger which was required for their long life.

Provision of water was being ensured at green belts, it was said.

Meanwhile DG PHA paid visit to different parks and nurseries the other day.

He said on the occasion that they would complete task of nurturing one lac sapling across the district as per direction of supreme judiciary.