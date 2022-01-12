UrduPoint.com

PHA To Construct Four Parks,green Belts In City

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PHA to construct four parks,green belts in city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Horticulture Authority Sargodha Chairman Mehmood Bakhsh Gillani on Wednesday said the PHA would construct seven new parks and new green belts at four places at a cost of Rs 150 million in the city.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the board of Directors of the PHA in which various issues were discussed.

In the meeting, MPA Shamim Aftab, DG PHA Yasir Bhatti, Director Rai Abdul Hafiz Bhatti and other members were also present.

Mehmood Bakhsh Gillani said the PHA was striving to provide a healthy environment to people and all out efforts were being made for beautification of different area of the city.

He directed to complete ongoing development projects in time while to ensure eliminationof encroachments on green belts.

Related Topics

Punjab Sargodha All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Zia assures to resolve people problem

Zia assures to resolve people problem

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs district emergency response committee me ..

DC chairs district emergency response committee meeting on anti-dengue and coron ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt prepares Rs. 3.3 billion development plan ..

KP Govt prepares Rs. 3.3 billion development plan for Zakhakhel Khyber District

2 minutes ago
 Advisory for Gourd cultivation

Advisory for Gourd cultivation

2 minutes ago
 Man crushed to death by train

Man crushed to death by train

2 minutes ago
 Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smuggler ..

Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smugglers

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.