PHA to construct four parks,green belts in city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Horticulture Authority Sargodha Chairman Mehmood Bakhsh Gillani on Wednesday said the PHA would construct seven new parks and new green belts at four places at a cost of Rs 150 million in the city.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the board of Directors of the PHA in which various issues were discussed.

In the meeting, MPA Shamim Aftab, DG PHA Yasir Bhatti, Director Rai Abdul Hafiz Bhatti and other members were also present.

Mehmood Bakhsh Gillani said the PHA was striving to provide a healthy environment to people and all out efforts were being made for beautification of different area of the city.

He directed to complete ongoing development projects in time while to ensure eliminationof encroachments on green belts.