PHA To Construct More Canteens In Parks To Increase Revenue Generation Sources: DG PHA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 02:39 PM

PHA to construct more canteens in parks to increase revenue generation sources: DG PHA

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to construct more canteens in parks of the city in order to increase revenue generation sources of the department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to construct more canteens in parks of the city in order to increase revenue generation sources of the department.

PHA Director General Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas said this during a meeting with PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua and Vice Chairman Malik Amjad Abbas here on Friday.

PHA DG said that orders have been issued to officers concerned for a comprehensive plan of the project. He said that alternative source of income would bring stability in the economical matters of the department. He said that different initiatives were being taken to increase revenue generation sources of the department.

He said that work continued on beautification of parks and greenbelts in order to provide best recreational places to masses. He said that PHA exhibition of Gull-e-Dawoodi has been appreciated by the citizens and added that PHA would continue to organize such kind of activities in future too.

Speaking on the occasion, PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that efforts were being made to increase revenue generation source of the department and added that construction of more canteens in parks would benefit the department. He said that more improvement would be ensured at parks and greenbelts of the city under public-private partnership.

