PHA to develop 20 Miyawaki forests

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will develop Miyawaki forests at 20 different sites in the city to cope with global warming.

These views were expressed by Director General Ayyub Baloch during his visit to the Miyawaki sites on Thursday. .

He said there were many challenges, including pollution, in the city, therefore, it had been decided to plant Miyawaki forest to cope with environment related issues, adding that Miyawaki forestwould be very useful to end pollution.

He also directed officers to achieve the monsoon plantation target well in time.