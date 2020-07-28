PHA to develop artificial forest in Journalist Colony

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani on Tuesday said artificial forest MiyaWaki would soon be developed at the Journalist Colony in the city.

He said this during a visit to Journalist Colony along with Vice Chiarman Hafiz Zeshan Rasheed, Director Horticulture Shah Nawaz Watto and President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari.

Colony Incharge Rana Sarwar briefed the PHA officials about horticulture work in the society.

The PHA chairman said that a site had also been identified for the plantation of MiyaWaki forest in the colony, adding that work on the Urban Forest Project in city was in full swing.

He maintained that MiyaWaki forest was the need of the hour and had positive impact on the environment.

He elaborated that MiyaWaki forest would also be set up across the city and fruits and shady treeswould be planted in the forests.