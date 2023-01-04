PHA to display railway carriages at city squares

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) announced to display non-functional railway carriages at important squares of the city.

PHA Director General Asif Raouf said that places for positioning of the carriages had already been identified. The installation would be completed soon, he added.

He said the process of providing nonfunctional coaches to PHA had begun, adding that the coaches would be placed in decorated condition to attract people.

It would not only improve beauty of the city, but also attract visitors even from far flung areas, he added. Director Marketing of PHA Hafiz Usama and Director, Horticulture, Saad Qureshi were present on the occasion.