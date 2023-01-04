UrduPoint.com

PHA To Display Railway Carriages At City Squares

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PHA to display railway carriages at city squares

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) announced to display non-functional railway carriages at important squares of the city.

PHA Director General Asif Raouf said that places for positioning of the carriages had already been identified. The installation would be completed soon, he added.

He said the process of providing nonfunctional coaches to PHA had begun, adding that the coaches would be placed in decorated condition to attract people.

It would not only improve beauty of the city, but also attract visitors even from far flung areas, he added. Director Marketing of PHA Hafiz Usama and Director, Horticulture, Saad Qureshi were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

2 hours ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

3 hours ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

4 hours ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.