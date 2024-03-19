PHA to distribute free plants on ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority will observe ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ like the rest of the country here on March 21.

To mark the day, plants among citizens will be distributed free of cost in addition to the planting of 8,000 saplings.

An awareness seminar and walk will also be part of the day.

Director General PHA Zamir Hussain held a meeting with officers and issued necessary directions to make the city lush green on the day.