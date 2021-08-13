UrduPoint.com

PHA To Distribute Free Plants On Youm-e-Azadi

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed all necessary arrangements to distribute free of cost plants among the people on the occasion of Jashn-e-Azadi here on Saturday

Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema said that the plants were eco-friendly therefore, the PHA had decided to distribute free plants to celebrate Youm-e-Azadi so that we could save our environment from pollution and other hazards. She said that PHA had planned to plant 100,000 saplings during August 2021 and for this purpose, various teams were constituted and activated for tree plantation in green belts, parks and other available spaces in the city. She said that the PHA had also established 20 points in the city for Miyawaki forestry under "Clean and Green" Pakistan programme as the plant grows 10 times faster under this technique.

The advantage of Miyawaki forestry was that after a certain period of growth, the forests do not need any maintenance but remain self-sufficient and these forests will also be a source of beauty in the city, she said.

Susan Road Green Belt, Peenganwali Ground, Canal Park Sammundari Road, Gulshan-e-Ali Park, Sammundari Road Green Belt, Kashmir Park, Rakh Branch Canal in front of Steam Power House, Rakh Branch Canal in front of LGS, Rakh Branch Canal near Treat Bakery Chowk, Rakh Branch Canal in front of Telecom Office, Club Road near Paramedics College, Lyallpur Park, Crescent Park, Millat Town C-Block Park, Narwala Road near Kabutranwala Chowk, Jhang Road Airport Chowk Park, Jhang Road in front of Agriculture College and Kaleem Shaheed Park, etc. had been designated for Miyawaki forestry, she added.

