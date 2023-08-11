Open Menu

PHA To Distribute Free Saplings On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 06:07 PM

The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has completed necessary arrangements to distribute free saplings among citizens in Lahore on the Independence Day, to be celebrated on August 14

In this regard, PHA Director General Tahir Wattoo chaired a meeting at authority's head office here on Friday, which was attended by Additional Director Saffaullah Gondal, Director (Administration) Musa Ali Bukhari, Deputy Director (Headquarters) Ehsanul Haq and all project directors and horticulture directors.

The meeting reviewed arrangements and preparations for the Independence Day celebrations as the authority had also decided to arrange flag-hoisting ceremony in Jilani Park and setting up bill boards and steamers regarding independence across the city on Aug 14.

PHA Director General Tahir Wattoo said that the plants were eco-friendly; therefore, the PHA had decided to distribute free plants to celebrate Youm-e-Azadi so that people could save environment from pollution and other hazards. He said free plants and saplings would be distributed among citizens at various points of the city including Liberty Roundabout Gulberg, Allah-ho Chowk Johar Town, Bhekewal Mor Allama Iqbal Town, Istanbul Chowk, The Mall road.

The DG said that a circus would also be arranged in Greater Iqbal Park to provide the best entertainment facilities to the visitors on Independence Day. He directed the staff to gear up all preparations pertaining to Independence Day celebrations. He also ordered to make extra arrangements to maintain cleanliness of all public parks on the day.

