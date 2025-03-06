PHA to enhance nursery’s capacity to beautify, parks, green belts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Kareem Bakhsh, said that efforts

were being made to improve capacity of PHA owned nursery under the vision to beautify

parks and green belts of the city.

The DG PHA conducted a surprise visit to various parks on Thursday, reviewing security, cleanliness and landscaping arrangements. During the inspection, he issued directives to ensure staff attendance and improve security measures while enhancing public facilities.

Talking about the importance of urban greenery, he highlighted the ongoing efforts to expand capacity of the PHA nursery.

He stated that additional flower saplings were being cultivated to support the beautification of parks and green belts across the city. Once fully grown, these plants will be used to enhance green spaces, further promoting environmental sustainability.

He also directed officials to ensure the proper watering of plants and trees while maintaining tree trunks with fresh paintwork to improve their aesthetic appeal.