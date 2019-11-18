PHA to ensure facilities for special persons at parks: Janjua

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to ensure maximum facilities for special persons at all parks of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to ensure maximum facilities for special persons at all parks of the city.

This was disclosed by Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua during a meeting with President New Sahara Special sports and Welfare Organisation Rana Farhad-ul-Rehman here on Monday.

He said that special tracks would be constructed in parks and racks for special persons would be ensured at entry and exit points of the parks. He said that playing areas, swings and other recreational arrangements would be made for them at Qasim Fort Park, Dogar Park, K-Block Park and Shah Shams Park.

Janjua said that maximum facilities would be provided to children, females and special persons at all parks in order promote healthy activities.