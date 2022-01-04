PHA to erect statues of local legends

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is set to erect statues of local legends at main squares and intersection of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is set to erect statues of local legends at main squares and intersection of the city.

PHA Director General Asma Ejaz Cheema said that statues would be erected to pay homage to the services rendered by the local heroes.

She said that statues of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Arfa Karim Randhawa and Sardar Bhagat Singh would be erected at Koh-e-Noor Chowk. "It would add to the beauty of the city in addition to providing awareness to the younger generation about their achievements."She further said that a design of needle & thread would also be installed at GTS Chowk to highlight the iconic representation of this textile city.