PHA To Establish Public Libraries In Sargodha Parks

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's vision of "Padho Punjab, Barho Punjab" (Read Punjab, Grow Punjab), the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is actively working to reconnect people with books.

This was stated by Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority, Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, while talking to APP here on Monday. He said small public libraries, modeled after those in the United States, are being set up in Sargodha parks. These libraries would house books on a wide range of topics, including national, economic, and social issues, providing guidance on all aspects of life, the PHA DG said.

Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said a committee headed by Deputy Director Administration and Finance Shafique ul Rahman Niazi is overseeing this entire process.

He said that after completing the pilot project in the botanical garden, small public libraries would also be established in other major parks of Sargodha, where university and college students, as well as ordinary citizens, could get benefit. He added that the public library project is a welcome addition for the residents of Sargodha, especially those visiting parks.

These libraries would offer books on literature, national issues, economics, sociology, ethics, and other important aspects of life, which would not only promote knowledge, literature, and reading habits but also foster a sense of patriotism among people, he added.

