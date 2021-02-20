PHA to hold dog show on 21st

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Federation Cynologique International (FCI) will organize "All Breed Dog Show" on Sunday (Feb 21) in the Jilani Park.

According to a PHA spokesperson, about 25 breeds and 150 pets from various cities would be a part of the show.

The show will be held in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan festival and position holderswould get prizes.