PHA To Install Lights At Green Belts

PHA to install lights at green belts

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to install lights at green belts of the city under beautification plan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to install lights at green belts of the city under beautification plan.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan during a visit of different green belts of the city along with Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza here on Saturday.

The deputy commissioner said that all possible measures were being taken to make city beautiful. He directed PHA administration to install lights at green belts and roads of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, DG PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said that lights would be installed under public-private partnership. He said that practical steps were being taken for beautification of Chungi no 9, Chowk Kumharanwala, Gulgasht road and Model Town Chowk.

