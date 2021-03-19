UrduPoint.com
PHA To Make All Out Efforts To Develop Miyawaki Urban Forests In City Areas

Faizan Hashmi Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

PHA to make all out efforts to develop Miyawaki urban forests in city areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi would make all out efforts to develop Miyawaki urban forests in city areas said Vice Chairman PHA, Malik Abid Hussain.

Talking to APP he informed that the authority had devised a plan to develop 50 Miyawaki urban forests in different city areas.

The authority on the special directives of Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Asif Mehmood had kicked off a campaign to develop Miyawaki urban forests.

He said, Miyawaki is a technique which helps build dense and native forests. The method gives 10 times faster growth and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than usual.

Following the method in a bid to develop urban forests for improving the deteriorating environmental situation in Rawalpindi, the PHA had started work on the project, he added.

The PHA had launched a project and under first phase, Miyawaki urban forests was being developed at a four kanal land in Allama Iqbal Park and 10 other sites, he informed.

He said, PHA would develop nearly 50 Miyawaki urban forests in Rawalpindi in near future. All available places in public sector schools and parks would be utilized to develop the forests in the city as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi

