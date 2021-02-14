PHA to make all out efforts to turn Rwp city into a green town: Vice Chairman PHA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi would make all out efforts to turn the city into a green town, said Vice Chairman, PHA Malik Abid Hussain.

He said, the authority has kicked off the Plantation Campaign, under Clean and Green Pakistan Program by planting saplings at Rashid Minhas Road near Kutchery.

The program was organized in collaboration with Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) here the other day.

He informed that to encourage the citizens and different organizations and to turn the city into a green town, the authority has prepared a plan.

The students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members would also be encouraged to participate in the campaign.

Maximum saplings would be planted in different areas of the city, he added.

The students and civil society members would be requested to plant saplings and seeds in different areas of the city and ensure their care as well, he said adding, they have started planting saplings to make the city parks natural green areas under Rawalpindi green city project.

Efforts would also be made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, he said.

A tree plantation awareness walk was also organized which was participants by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Director Punjab Group of Colleges (PGC) Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Prof. Chaudhary Muhammad Akram and a large number of PGC students.

Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the citizens should come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign a success.

They should extend cooperation for making Clean and Green campaign successful as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged the people to actively participate in tree plantation campaign to improve the environment.

Prof. Ch. Muhammad Akram said, "It is our moral and national obligation to plant saplings for coming generations with a vision to provide them good environment".