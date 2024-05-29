PHA to make food restaurant at Jinnah Park

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Wednesday have decided to make a food restaurant at Jinnah Park under the vision to increase self-income of the department to minimize financial issues faced by the department.

This was disclosed by the Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan while addressing a meeting of horticulture officers of the PHA. The DG said that various initiatives were being taken by the department to increase self-income of the department to resolve financial issues. He said that applications have been sought from different companies interested in making food restaurant at Jinnah Park. He said that officers concerned have been directed to improve cleanliness, beautification and trimming of saplings at the parks.

The DG PHA added that after successful auction of a restaurant at Qasim Fort, decision has been made to make food points at other recreational points which would not provide quality food to citizens but also improve self-income of the department.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure maximum facilities for masses at parks adding that parking stands, walking tracks, canteens, washrooms and other facilities were being made operational at all parks of the city.

Asif Rauf Khan maintained that special instructions have been issued to the officers concerned to pay focus on the saplings at green belts and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.