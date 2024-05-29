PHA To Make Food Restaurant At Jinnah Park
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Wednesday have decided to make a food restaurant at Jinnah Park under the vision to increase self-income of the department to minimize financial issues faced by the department.
This was disclosed by the Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan while addressing a meeting of horticulture officers of the PHA. The DG said that various initiatives were being taken by the department to increase self-income of the department to resolve financial issues. He said that applications have been sought from different companies interested in making food restaurant at Jinnah Park. He said that officers concerned have been directed to improve cleanliness, beautification and trimming of saplings at the parks.
The DG PHA added that after successful auction of a restaurant at Qasim Fort, decision has been made to make food points at other recreational points which would not provide quality food to citizens but also improve self-income of the department.
He said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure maximum facilities for masses at parks adding that parking stands, walking tracks, canteens, washrooms and other facilities were being made operational at all parks of the city.
Asif Rauf Khan maintained that special instructions have been issued to the officers concerned to pay focus on the saplings at green belts and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
Recent Stories
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Operation conducted against illegal constructions on Adiala Road39 seconds ago
-
15 arrested, weapons recovered42 seconds ago
-
Ongoing Intermediate exams inspected in DI Khan44 seconds ago
-
Man killed on road58 seconds ago
-
LGH launches special Measles Helpline11 minutes ago
-
CTD conduct province-wide search operations, detain 8 suspects31 minutes ago
-
Police arrest nine gamblers; recover Rs 30,000 stake money41 minutes ago
-
Largest container vessel docks at South Asia Pakistan Terminals41 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Office provides relief to citizen41 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for city41 minutes ago
-
Health Minister inaugurates 250 kW solar project at Women & Children Hospital Charsadda41 minutes ago
-
King Salman to host 2,322 global pilgrims for Hajj51 minutes ago