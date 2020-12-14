PHA to make mini zoo at Shah Shams park: DG PHA

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to make canteens at all parks of the city and also a mini zoo for kids at Shah Shams park in order to ensure provision of best recreational spots to citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to make canteens at all parks of the city and also a mini zoo for kids at Shah Shams park in order to ensure provision of best recreational spots to citizens.

Holding a meeting with PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua and senior officers of the PHA, Director General Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas said that officers concerned has been directed to issue advertisement for these projects in the newspapers. He said PHA utilizing all possible resources to provide maximum facilities to masses at parks. He said that preparations of flower exhibition were in final stages, adding that Gull-e-Dawoodi flower exhibition would be organized in the next week.

The DG said tree plantation was continued at different parks and green belts of the city, adding that green belts and other points of the city were being improved under public private partnership.

Speaking on the occasion, PHA Chairman Ejaz Hussain Janjua said the authority was contributing at its level best in clean and green Pakistan campaign by ensuring cleanliness and beautification of the city and plantation of maximum trees and flowers. He said the arrangements for flower exhibition were being finalized with rapid pace.

PHA Engineering Director Mushtaq Khan, Director Horticulture Chaudhary Ghulam Nabi, Deputy Director Engineering Adnan But, Assistant Director Marketing Hafiz Muhammad Osama, Assistant Director Admin Junaib Iqbal and other officers concerned were also present in the meeting.