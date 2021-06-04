UrduPoint.com
PHA To Make Miyawaki Jungles At Five Parks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 10:04 PM

PHA to make Miyawaki Jungles at five parks

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant thousands of trees at five parks of the city to make Miyawaki jungle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to plant thousands of trees at five parks of the city to make Miyawaki jungle.

This was said by Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua during a visit of different parks here on Friday.

He said that local shedy threes would planted in parks to make Miyawaki jungle. He said that these jungles would help reduce heat and environmental pollution. All possible resources were being utilized to make Prime Minister Imran Khan's clean and green Pakistan project, he added.

Janjua added that besides tree plantation, other facilities were also being provided in parks for public facilitation.

He said that arrangements were being made to make more parks in the city adding that numbers of parks would be increased in the city in next year.

Director Horticulture Ghulam Nabi, Deputy Director Engineering Adnan Butt and other concerned officers were also present on this occasion.

