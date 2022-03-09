PHA to make Rashid Minhas Road a model road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The board meeting of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Wednesday decided to utilize all available resources for the beautification of Rashid Minhas Road to make it a model road.

Chairman, PHA Rawalpindi, Asif Mahmood while chairing the PHA's 18th meeting of the Board of Directors said that all available resources should be utilized to make the ongoing spring plantation drive 2022 a success. All-out efforts should be made to plant maximum saplings and enhance greenery in the city, he added.

Director General, PHA Zaheer Anwar Jappa briefed the meeting on the activities being carried out by the Authority. Over 100,000 saplings would be planted under spring tree plantation campaign 2022, he said adding that over 30,000 saplings would also be planted on New Airport Road. He said, Rashid Minhas Road would be made a model road.

He was also briefed about the ongoing renovation work on Murree Road and production of new plants and saplings in PHA nurseries utilizing its own resources.

The meeting also decided to grow three more Miyawaki urban forests in Rawalpindi city areas.

It was decided in the meeting that the Marketing Department of PHA Rawalpindi would be digitized. Special frames would be prepared to display banners and steamers which would help protect beauty of the city and strict action would be taken against those who would indulge in wall-chalking and other unauthorized advertisements.

The Board members appreciated the performance of the Authority.

The meeting was attended by Member Provincial Assembly Madam Farrah Agha, Vice Chairman PHA Rawalpindi Malik Abid and other members of the Board.