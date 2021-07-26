PHA to make Shah Shams Park Lake operational: DG PHA

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to make the lake of Shah Shams Park operational in order to provide best recreational activities to masses at parks

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to make the lake of Shah Shams Park operational in order to provide best recreational activities to masses at parks.

This was said by PHA Director General Syed Shafqat Raza during his visit to the park on Monday where he also reviewed ongoing development projects.

He said the construction of washrooms and gazebo has been completed at the park while remaining development work would be completed in the given time. He said the PHA administration striving hard to restore recreational activities at the main park of the city.

The DG added that the lake of the park had been closed for the last seven years. He said the lake would be made operational in the second phase of development projects of the park. He said Shah Shams park would be made a model park of the city.