UrduPoint.com

PHA To Make Three Miyawaki Jungles In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:00 PM

PHA to make three Miyawaki jungles in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) authorities have decided to make three more Miyawaki Jungles in the city for which tenders would be opened on December 13 at PHA office.

The Miyawaki jungles would be made at Linear park water works road, Jinnah park and Qasim Fort Bagh. The work on Miyawaki jungles at Vehari Chowk and Kabootar Mandi was also on final stages of completion as 92 percent and 70 percent work has been completed so far, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

PHA Spokesman Jalaluddin said the secretary housing had sought report on Miyawaki jungles.

He said Miyawaki jungles would be completed soon in the city, adding that the Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza had directed officers concerned to complete ongoing development projects at the earliest.

The DG PHA said practical steps were being taken to make Prime Minister Imran Khan's clean and green Pakistan project successful.

The PHA spokesman negated the news regarding issuing of show cause notice of DG PHA Syed Shafqat Raza.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Water Road Vehari Bagh December Housing

Recent Stories

Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warr ..

Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich

48 seconds ago
 Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliamen ..

Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliament in Islamabad

12 minutes ago
 Targets of RED vaccination drive phase-II to be ac ..

Targets of RED vaccination drive phase-II to be achieved: Commissioner

8 minutes ago
 SCCI calls for promotion of regional trade and ind ..

SCCI calls for promotion of regional trade and industrialization

8 minutes ago
 DRO vows implementation of code of conduct in lett ..

DRO vows implementation of code of conduct in letter & spirit

8 minutes ago
 Disabilities among newborn, unborn babies increasi ..

Disabilities among newborn, unborn babies increasing at alarming level: Dr Hafi

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.