PHA to make three Miyawaki jungles in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) authorities have decided to make three more Miyawaki Jungles in the city for which tenders would be opened on December 13 at PHA office.

The Miyawaki jungles would be made at Linear park water works road, Jinnah park and Qasim Fort Bagh. The work on Miyawaki jungles at Vehari Chowk and Kabootar Mandi was also on final stages of completion as 92 percent and 70 percent work has been completed so far, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

PHA Spokesman Jalaluddin said the secretary housing had sought report on Miyawaki jungles.

He said Miyawaki jungles would be completed soon in the city, adding that the Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza had directed officers concerned to complete ongoing development projects at the earliest.

The DG PHA said practical steps were being taken to make Prime Minister Imran Khan's clean and green Pakistan project successful.

The PHA spokesman negated the news regarding issuing of show cause notice of DG PHA Syed Shafqat Raza.