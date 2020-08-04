UrduPoint.com
PHA To Mark 'Tree Plantation Day' On Aug 9

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:44 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will mark the 'Monsoon Tree Plantation Day' on August 9 in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will mark the 'Monsoon Tree Plantation Day' on August 9 in the provincial capital.

The purpose of celebrating day is to highlight the importance of plants and trees in the country.

Chairing a meeting here at the PHA headquarters Jillani Park, Chairman Yasir Gilani said that the department would plant around 50,000 saplings in the city in collaboration with the Tiger Force on the Plantation Day. He said that implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) would also be ensure.

He said that the public and private institutions as well as citizens would be involved in the campaign. He said that the PHA was striving to make the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a prosperous green Pakistan come true.

Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that plantation of trees, plants and new saplings would help reduce environmental pollution. He added new flowers, plants and trees planted in the monsoon season would enhance beauty of the city.

PHA DG Tariq Ali Basra, Director Headquarters Mudassar Ejaz and other officials were also present.

