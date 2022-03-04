UrduPoint.com

PHA To Meet Target Of Planting 300,000 Native Plants: Hasaan Khawar

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 10:25 PM

PHA to meet target of planting 300,000 native plants: Hasaan Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Friday that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had initiated "Plant for Pakistan" campaign on the instructions of CM Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Friday that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had initiated "Plant for Pakistan" campaign on the instructions of CM Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Talking to media here, the SACM said that under the campaign, PHA would meet the target of planting more than 300,000 native plants, of which about 100,000 would be distributed among the people free of cost.

He said that after the successful completion of "One Billion Tree Tsunami", the journey of planting ten billion trees across the country was in full swing in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, "Our goal is to make our cities, villages and streets clean and green so that our future generations can breathe in a clean and healthy environment." He said that PHA teams were participating in this campaign with utmost zeal and zest so that PHA Lahore could become a role model for the whole country.

Hasaan Khawar said the incumbent government was committed to shift 30 percent of vehicles to electric and 60 percent energy production to renewable resources by 2030.

He further said the government had so far planted 53 'Miyawaki' forests across Punjab, including the world's largest Miyawaki forest at Saghian in Lahore.

"Our mission is to eliminate air as well as political pollution from the country" he said.

Talking about current political situation in the country, he said that at present Asif Ali Zardari was the producer of this ongoing political film while Maulana Fazlur Rehman also making futile efforts.

He said all plans of PPP would turn to ashes and added that developed countries around the world were also being affected by inflation and high prices of commodities.

In such a tough economic landscape, Prime Minister Imran Khan had shared the pain of the weaker sections by announcing a historic relief package, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Tsunami Prime Minister Chief Minister World Film And Movies Punjab Vehicles Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Police teargas anti-corruption protesters in Malaw ..

Police teargas anti-corruption protesters in Malawi

47 seconds ago
 Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kreml ..

Putin, Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

50 seconds ago
 Putin Warns Scholz About Growing Number of Foreign ..

Putin Warns Scholz About Growing Number of Foreign Mercenaries, Jihadists in Ukr ..

52 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi launches exclusive benefits for golden v ..

Abu Dhabi launches exclusive benefits for golden visa holders

5 minutes ago
 Thalassemia patients eligible to get treatment thr ..

Thalassemia patients eligible to get treatment through Sehat Card: Minister

5 minutes ago
 Elgar demands South Africa stars put country befor ..

Elgar demands South Africa stars put country before IPL

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>