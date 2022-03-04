PHA to meet target of planting 300,000 native plants: Hasaan Khawar

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Friday that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had initiated "Plant for Pakistan" campaign on the instructions of CM Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Friday that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had initiated "Plant for Pakistan" campaign on the instructions of CM Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Talking to media here, the SACM said that under the campaign, PHA would meet the target of planting more than 300,000 native plants, of which about 100,000 would be distributed among the people free of cost.

He said that after the successful completion of "One Billion Tree Tsunami", the journey of planting ten billion trees across the country was in full swing in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, "Our goal is to make our cities, villages and streets clean and green so that our future generations can breathe in a clean and healthy environment." He said that PHA teams were participating in this campaign with utmost zeal and zest so that PHA Lahore could become a role model for the whole country.

Hasaan Khawar said the incumbent government was committed to shift 30 percent of vehicles to electric and 60 percent energy production to renewable resources by 2030.

He further said the government had so far planted 53 'Miyawaki' forests across Punjab, including the world's largest Miyawaki forest at Saghian in Lahore.

"Our mission is to eliminate air as well as political pollution from the country" he said.

Talking about current political situation in the country, he said that at present Asif Ali Zardari was the producer of this ongoing political film while Maulana Fazlur Rehman also making futile efforts.

He said all plans of PPP would turn to ashes and added that developed countries around the world were also being affected by inflation and high prices of commodities.

In such a tough economic landscape, Prime Minister Imran Khan had shared the pain of the weaker sections by announcing a historic relief package, he added.