PHA To Not Join Metropolitan Corporation Multan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:40 PM

PHA to not join Metropolitan Corporation Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA)' s administration would not come under jurisdiction of local Metropolitan Corporation authority on account of financial crunches being reported in the department for quite some time in past.

Following this, a PHA's director while seeking anonymity, dispelled impression that the department was facing financial issues.

"Unlike Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faislabad and Sargodha, Multan is more independent for achieving financial independence" he maintained while talking to APP here Friday.

He said speculations of shifting administrative matter of local Water and sanitation Authority, Waste Management Company and PHA were already doing rounds in local media. To my information, there was no movement being carrying out in this regard within top circles of the provincial authority, he remarked.

