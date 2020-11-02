UrduPoint.com
PHA To Observe 'Cleanliness Week' From Nov 2

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :In an effort to make the city clean and green, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is going to observe the 'Cleanliness Week' from Nov 2 to 8.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi said on Monday that the purpose of observing the week was to gear up cleanliness operation for protection of plants and trees.

He said that during the week, the authority would wash trees, saplings, green-belt and major parks of the city to enhance the beauty of provincial capital.

The DG said that due to prevailing weather conditions, pollution and smog, the PHA had decided to organise the 'Cleanliness Week'.

He said that fruit plants, flowers and saplings would also be planted in the main parks and green-belts to maintain the beauty of the city while repairing of parks lights, bins and other items in parks and at public places had been started.

Jawad Qureshi said that the PHA was striving to make the provincial capital a role model for the cities, adding that all resources were being utilised to maintain the cleanliness of the city.

