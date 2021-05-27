PHA to open table tennis court at Bagh-e-Jinnah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi Thursday said that a table tennis court would be inaugurated at Bagh-e-Jinnah for common citizens on Sunday, May 30.

In a statement issued here, he said that the establishment of the table tennis court had been completed, and seating arrangements for spectators would also be made.

Qureshi said that the table tennis courts were being set up near Quaid-e-Azam library. He said that the PHA was striving to promote healthy activities among citizens.