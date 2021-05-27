UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA To Open Table Tennis Court At Bagh-e-Jinnah

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

PHA to open table tennis court at Bagh-e-Jinnah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi Thursday said that a table tennis court would be inaugurated at Bagh-e-Jinnah for common citizens on Sunday, May 30.

In a statement issued here, he said that the establishment of the table tennis court had been completed, and seating arrangements for spectators would also be made.

Qureshi said that the table tennis courts were being set up near Quaid-e-Azam library. He said that the PHA was striving to promote healthy activities among citizens.

Related Topics

Tennis Jawad Ahmad May Sunday Court

Recent Stories

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

15 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

25 minutes ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

53 minutes ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.