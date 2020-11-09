UrduPoint.com
PHA To Organise Flower Exhibition In Dec

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to organise Gul-e-Dawoodi festival in the next month of December to provide recreation to citizens.

This was disclosed by Director General PHA Dr Malik Abid Mahmood during a meeting to review arrangements for the exhibition here on Monday.

DG PHA said that bird show, magic show, musical night, flower show and other recreational activities would be organized during the festival.

He said that efforts were being made to engage private partners in the festival in order to ensure best arrangements.

He said that preparation of flowers was continued at Shah Shams Park and Qasim Fort Park.

He added that the PHA would continue arranging recreational events for citizens in future also.

Director Horticulture Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi, Deputy Director Horticulture Saad Qureshi, Hafiz Naeem Abbas and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

