PHA To Organise Flower Show In March

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 01:13 PM

PHA to organise flower show in March

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is going to organise flower show in March and planned to prepare 15000 seasonal flower pots.

The flower pots will be prepared at nursery Ibn-e-Qasim and Shah Shamas Parks.

Director Horticulture Chaudhary Ghulam Nabi expressed these views during meeting with Horticulture officials here on Thursday.

He further informed that the flower show will be organised in March like Gul-e-Daudi exhibition held recently and preparations in this connection have been started.

He said that over 15000 flower of various varieties will be displayed at parks and green belts.

Director Horticulture said that the renovation of trees and provision of water to saplings at parks and green belts is being ensured.

He said that the task for preparation of flowers has been given to Horticulture officials and gardeners.

