PHA To Organise 'Lok Mela' In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Director General (DG) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said on Thursday that a 'Lok Mela' would be organised in near future in which people would be provided opportunities for healthy entertainment and highlighting the local and national culture

Presiding over a meeting called to discuss preparations for the Lok Mela at his office, he said that the PHA was striving to make the city beautiful and to provide all recreational facilities to citizens. He said that colorful stalls would be set up at the Mela, where various essential items would be presented for display, besides a variety show and magic show, to be held at the Mela.

The DG PHA said that apart from renovating the parks and green-belts of Sargodha, more new parks and green-belts were also being established to help reduce environmental pollution.

Earlier, in the meeting, Deputy Director Admin and Finance Shafique Niazi gave him a detailed briefing about the measures taken regarding the Lok Mela. DG Tauqeer Kazmi expressed his satisfaction and entrusted the responsibilities to the committees and media consultant Shafqat Awan to organise the event.

