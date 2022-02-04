UrduPoint.com

PHA To Organise Spring Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PHA to organise spring festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will organise 'Jashan-e-Baharan' or spring festival in the first week of March.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements and preparations for the upcoming festival at Jillani Park on Friday, PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said the event would provide the best recreational facilities to citizen, adding that the Authority would arrange various programmes including dog show, cat show, painting exhibition, Sufi night, mushaira, cycle race, etc.

Jawad Qureshi said that quality food stalls would also be set up in the park for families and directed the park management to arrange for clean drinking water facility for the visitors. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to security and corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the festival.

All the PHA directors attended the meeting.

