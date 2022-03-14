UrduPoint.com

PHA To Organize 'flora Festival' On March 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PHA to organize 'flora festival' on March 23

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority Syed Mahmood Bakhsh Gilani on Monday said that the seven-day Flora Festival would be start here from March 23 while all arrangements in this regard were completed.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting at his office.

He said colorful programs including tableaus, variety shows and cultural shows would be organized,besides various commodities and seasonal flowers would be displayed.

He further said that PHA was working hard to provide healthy activities to the people of all ages.

PHA officials and representatives of other departments were also present in the meeting.

