PHA to organize flower exhibition: DG PHA

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will organize a flower exhibition in last week of current month to provide recreation to masses.

This was stated by the Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza during a visit of Zakaria Park to review arrangements for exhibition here on Saturday.

DG PHA said that PHA striving hard to ensure maximum facilities at parks for public facilitation.

He said that arrangements were being made to organize flower exhibition in the ongoing month where 16,000 flower pots would be displayed.

The DG PHA added that flowers of over ten kinds and flower pots of over 25 different colors would be used in the exhibition.

He urged masses to follow coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during the exhibition under the preventive measures to protect themselves from the deadly virus.