UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA To Organize Flower Show, Other Activities In March

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:46 PM

PHA to organize flower show, other activities in March

PHA to organize flower show, other activities in March

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :c

Addressing the officials of PHA after awarding appointment latter to the son of a deceased employee here on Friday, Robina Kosar said that all possible resources were being utilized to highlight positive image of the department.

She said that it is top priority to ensure best efforts for the family of deceased employees.

She said that different steps were being taken for welfare of the employees and to ensure maximum facilities at parks despite the minimum resources.

The director admin and finance added that four peons and one junior clerk have been awarded appointment letters under 17-A act to accommodate the children of employees who died during service.

On this occasion, she awarded appointment letters to Aamir Majeed for the post of junior clerk.

Related Topics

Died March Post Family All Best Top Employment

Recent Stories

Stand Out from the Crowd with the HUAWEI Y7p - The ..

9 minutes ago

Capital district administration issues new advisor ..

6 minutes ago

NIH fully equipped to deal with coronavirus affect ..

6 minutes ago

Construction sector supporting 32 allied industrie ..

6 minutes ago

Body of abducted child recovered from neighbor's b ..

6 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif telephones Ahsan Iqbal, congratulates ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.