PHA to organize flower show, other activities in March

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :c

Addressing the officials of PHA after awarding appointment latter to the son of a deceased employee here on Friday, Robina Kosar said that all possible resources were being utilized to highlight positive image of the department.

She said that it is top priority to ensure best efforts for the family of deceased employees.

She said that different steps were being taken for welfare of the employees and to ensure maximum facilities at parks despite the minimum resources.

The director admin and finance added that four peons and one junior clerk have been awarded appointment letters under 17-A act to accommodate the children of employees who died during service.

On this occasion, she awarded appointment letters to Aamir Majeed for the post of junior clerk.