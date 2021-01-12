UrduPoint.com
PHA To Organize 'Jashan-e-Baharan' Festival

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:09 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would celebrate 'Jashan-e-Baharan Mela' in the first week of March 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would celebrate 'Jashan-e-Baharan Mela' in the first week of March 2021.

Chairing the meeting here at Jilani Park, PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that the event would provide best recreational facilities to the citizens,adding that PHA would organize different colorful programmes including Dog Show, Cat Show, Painting Exhibition, Vintage car Rally, Sufi Night, Mushaira, Chirrian da Chamba and others.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated with regard to security and corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the festival.

